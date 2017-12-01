More Videos

Authorities say a man wearing a wig and covering his face with bandages or a mask used a handgun to rob a cashier's cage Tuesday at the Bellagio casino-resort. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
Nation & World

Video shows armed man robbing Bellagio cashier in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:30 AM

A man wearing a wig and covering his face with bandages or a mask used a handgun to rob a cashier's cage Tuesday at the Bellagio casino-resort, authorities said.

There was no confrontation with security and no one was injured before the man drove away with an unknown amount of cash shortly before 4 p.m., Metro Capt. John Pelletier said at a news conference.

Actor James Woods was gambling nearby and witnessed the robbery.

"So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago," Woods said on Twitter. "Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure."

The suspect arrived in a car in the valet area with another man who was there against his will, Pelletier said. He would not elaborate, but said police were interviewing the man.

MGM Resorts International owns the Bellagio casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The company in a statement says it is cooperating with authorities.

The man fled in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates, and police were looking at security video as they worked to identify him.

"Those that commit crimes like this on the Strip Will be hunted down," Pelletier said. "And whatever amount of money he got is not enough for a lifetime in prison."

