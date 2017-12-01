Opponents in high court wedding cake case differ over terms

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.