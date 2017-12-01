Nation & World

Macedonia parliament strips immunity of 6 lawmakers

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:18 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonia's parliament has stripped the immunity of six conservative opposition lawmakers after a prosecutor demanded they be held for 30 days for alleged involvement in a violent incursion by protesters into Parliament in April.

Sixty-seven of parliament's 120 lawmakers backed the move Friday. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the session, claiming the action was politically motivated.

The decision means the lawmakers can now be tried. The public prosecutor's office has charged 36 people over the storming of parliament by protesters which injured more than 100 people. They have been charged with posing a "terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security," which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence.

Nineteen people, including a former interior minister, have been ordered jailed for 30 days pending trial, while another three are under house arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video