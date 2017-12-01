The Latest: Dutch begin autopsy on Croat ex-general

Bosnian Croat man Pero Pervisic , 49, friend of late Gen. Praljak, pays his respect in front of house where Gen. Slobodan Praljak was born, on the house are placed posters reading " Our Hero", in southern Bosnian town of Capljina 170 kms south of Sarajevo, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Gen. Praljak took his own life during sentence reading before The International War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague. Praljak was standing trial for war crimes committed in the name of Bosnian Croats, during 1992-95 war. Amel Emric AP Photo