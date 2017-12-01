Ex-congressman gets sentence reduced to time served

Former congressman William J. Jefferson, center, arrives for his sentencing hearing at Albert V. Bryan Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Federal prosecutors recommend former Louisiana congressman serve no more jail time now that many of the convictions against him have been overturned. William Jefferson garnered headlines in 2005 after he was caught hiding $90,000 in his freezer following a government sting. Sait Serkan Gurbuz AP Photo