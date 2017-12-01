Nation & World

The Latest: Jailed Catalan separatists arrive at court

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:32 AM

MADRID

The Latest on the court hearing for 10 Catalan separatists jailed pending an investigation into their role in the region's independence declaration in October (all times local):

9:00 a.m.

A group of 10 jailed Catalan separatist politicians and activists have arrived in police vans at a court complex in central Madrid where they plan to plea for their release.

Supreme Court magistrate Pablo Llarena is reviewing on Friday the provisional jailing of eight ousted Catalan Cabinet members, including former regional Vice President Oriol Junqueras, and the leaders of pro-independence grassroots groups Assemblea Nacional Catalana and Omnium Cultural.

The judge is investigating the eight politicians for possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges related to an unconstitutional independence declaration by the Catalan parliament in late October.

The two activists are accused of sedition for their roles in protests in Barcelona that hindered a judicial investigation into preparations for an independence referendum on Oct. 1.

Defense lawyers are arguing that they have all pledged to comply with the law and renounced unilateral independence moves for prosperous Catalonia. Most of them are also hoping to campaign as candidates for early regional polls this month.

____

8:00 a.m.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge is reviewing jailing orders against two Catalan pro-independence activists and eight former members of the separatist regional cabinet ousted over a month ago.

A lower court provisionally jailed the 10 while magistrates probe their role in events that led to an independence declaration in late October.

The eight politicians face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement that can be punished with decades in prison. The two leaders of grassroots separatist groups are accused of sedition for their roles in September demonstrations in Barcelona.

The 10 requested the court appearance Friday to pledge lawful behavior and renounce unilateral independence efforts in the hope of being released.

Most of them are running in the Dec. 21 regional election Madrid called after seizing control of Catalonia.

