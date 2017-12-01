Nation & World

Spain's Supreme Court reviews jailing of Catalan separatists

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:21 AM

MADRID

A Spanish Supreme Court judge is reviewing jailing orders against two Catalan pro-independence activists and eight former members of the separatist regional cabinet ousted over a month ago.

A lower court provisionally jailed the 10 while magistrates probe their role in events that led to an independence declaration in late October.

The eight politicians face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement that can be punished with decades in prison. The two leaders of grassroots separatist groups are accused of sedition for their roles in September demonstrations in Barcelona.

The 10 requested the court appearance Friday to pledge lawful behavior and renounce unilateral independence efforts in the hope of being released.

Most of them are running in the Dec. 21 regional election Madrid called after seizing control of Catalonia.

