Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign for Atlanta mayoral candidate

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:27 PM

ATLANTA

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California will join Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms at an event this weekend.

Bottoms posted on Twitter that Harris will attend the get-out-the-vote rally Sunday in Atlanta.

In Tuesday's runoff election, Bottoms faces Mary Norwood. Both are members of the City Council.

The winner will be the first female mayor of Atlanta since 2010, when Shirley Franklin left office. If Norwood were to win, she would be the city's first white mayor in 44 years.

Bottoms amassed nearly 28 percent of the vote on Nov. 7 and Norwood got nearly 22 percent. Polls have shown a tight race.

