A bizarre accident involving a hunting dog and a gun left a New Hampshire man hunting pheasant in Iowa with a back full of pellets on Wednesday.
A bizarre accident involving a hunting dog and a gun left a New Hampshire man hunting pheasant in Iowa with a back full of pellets on Wednesday. Iowa Department of Natural Resources
A bizarre accident involving a hunting dog and a gun left a New Hampshire man hunting pheasant in Iowa with a back full of pellets on Wednesday. Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Nation & World

Dog shoots hunter in Iowa: He ‘got peppered pretty good’

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 01:34 PM

A dog shot a hunter on Wednesday in northern Iowa.

The hunting dog stepped on the trigger guard of a 12-gauge shotgun lying on the ground, and the gun fired, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said.

The bird shot pellets hit pheasant hunter William Rancourt, 36, of Lebanon, N.H., who was standing about 22 yards away, KIMT in Mason City, Iowa, reported.

The incident occurred about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Boone River Greenbelt public hunting area in Wright County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rancourt was hunting with three others. The gun belonged to another hunter, but the dog might have been his, according to DNR officials, one of whom said accidents involving hunting dogs are rare.

“Long story short — it was really a freak accident — one of the hunters in the hunting party set his gun down on the ground, and one of the dogs in the hunting party just stepped just right, or just wrong, onto the trigger guard of that shotgun, and the gun fired,” DNR conservation officer Ken Lonneman told Radio Iowa.

Rancourt was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to KIMT.

He was lucky to be standing as far away as he was, “because shotguns are extremely dangerous at close ranges,” Lonneman said.

“At 22 yards he caught most of the shot pattern in his back from his waist up to his neck. He was in X-rays yesterday as they were determining if they would require surgery to remove the pellets, or if they could get most of them with a forceps.

“At three yards it’s going to do a lot more damage than at 22 yards. But he still got peppered pretty good at 22 yards.”

DNR officials used the accident to remind hunters about firearm safety — unload and double-check the safety before putting any gun down or leaving it unattended, Lonneman told the Des Moines Register.

The dog was one of two brought from New Hampshire for the Iowa hunt, reportedly young German shorthairs. Lonneman told Radio Iowa it’s likely they hadn’t been pheasant hunting before.

“They were good bird dogs, and I think as any of us can imagine, accidents can happen,” Lonneman said, “and that one put its foot in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video