Nation & World

Judge: Students who 'liked' racist posts properly suspended

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 01:15 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal judge says a California school district acted properly when it suspended five students who "liked" or commented on racist images posted on another student's Instagram account.

U.S. District Judge James Donato said they contributed to disruption at Albany High School in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The judge in Wednesday's ruling rejected arguments that the Albany Unified School District violated the students' free speech rights because the offensive posts were on a private account and made off campus.

Donato said the posts pictured students and school personnel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The images included nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and a coach.

An attorney for three of the students had no immediate comment.

An attorney for the others, Darryl Yorkey, said "liking" images does not necessarily express approval.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video