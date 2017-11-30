Nation & World

Albanian opposition's alleged funding of US lobbying probed

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:21 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

TIRANA, Albania

The Tirana prosecutor's office says it has started an investigation into money that Albania's main opposition center-right Democratic Party has used for lobbying in the United States.

A statement received Thursday said that prosecutors have asked the Democrats and the Central Election Commission to explain and show whether an allegedly informal payment of $675,000 (€570,000) through offshore-registered companies has been declared by the party.

Media have reported that in the spring, ahead of Albania's June parliamentary election, the opposition Democrats paid three lobbying companies in the United States to secure meetings and raise their voice with President Donald Trump's administration.

The Democrats suffered a landslide loss at the June vote, securing only 43 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video