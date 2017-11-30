Nation & World

The Latest: Yemeni officials say clashes continue in capital

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:56 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

SANAA, Yemen

The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Yemeni security officials say clashes between rival factions in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, are continuing for a second day.

They say Thursday that Shiite Houthi rebels have largely taken control of a southern Sanaa neighborhood centered around a mosque named after the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose forces are allied with the rebels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

The Houthis reportedly were supported by reinforcements from their northern stronghold and drove out forces loyal to Saleh with rocket-propelled grenades and machine gun fire, occupying buildings used by his political party. The officials say the Houthis accuse Saleh of fomenting a coup with the help of the United Arab Emirates, whose allies control territory in the south.

(Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa)

___

12:15 p.m.

Yemeni security officials say clashes between rival factions in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, have killed about 10 fighters from both sides.

The officials say the fighting on Wednesday night in a southern Sanaa neighborhood centered around a mosque named after the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose forces are allied with the Shiite rebels also known as Houthis.

The two allies control much of Yemen's north and are facing off against a Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition fighting on behalf of the country's internationally recognized government.

Saleh's party accused the Houthis of attempting to occupy the mosque and sparking clashes that spread to nearby areas including the homes of Saleh's family. The statement appealed for calm.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video