Nation & World

Report: Sen. Franken groped Army veteran during USO tour

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:52 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

An Army veteran has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriately touching her more than a decade ago while she was on a military deployment to Kuwait.

She's identified in CNN's Thursday report as Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio. She's the fifth women in the last two weeks to accuse the embattled Franken of sexual harassment allegations. Franken has welcomed an ethics investigation of the accusations.

CNN reports that Kemplin met Franken, a comedian at the time, when he was on a USO tour in December 2003. She got in line to take a photo with him and she says he groped her right breast.

A spokesperson for Franken told CNN late Wednesday that the senator "has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct."

