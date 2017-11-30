Randi Zuckerberg says lewd remarks excused on plane because man is ‘frequent traveler’

A woman wrote on Twitter that a man making “horrifying and offensive” sexual comments on an Alaska Airlines flight was excused by flight attendants because he’s a frequent traveler on the airline.
Randi Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, made the post Wednesday evening. She lamented the flight attendants’ unwillingness to address the man, who Zuckerberg wrote talked about touching himself, rated other women as they boarded the plane and asked if she fantasized about her female business colleagues.
“The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks,” Zuckerberg wrote on Twitter. “I guess his $ means more than our safety?”
Feeling disgusted & degraded after an @AlaskaAir flight where the passenger next to me made repeated lewd sexual remarks. The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks. I guess his $ means more than our safety? My letter: pic.twitter.com/xOkDpb0dYU— Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 30, 2017
Never miss a local story.
About two hours after her initial tweet, two Alaska executives had reached out to Zuckerberg, she wrote.
UPDATE: I just got off the phone with two executives from @AlaskaAir who informed me that they are conducting an investigation and have temporarily suspended this passenger’s travel privileges. Thank you for taking this seriously.— Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 30, 2017
Rather than move the man making the remarks, Zuckerberg wrote that flight attendants asked her if she’d be willing to move to the back of the plane.
The attendants also seemed to have a conciliatory rapport with the man, according to Zuckerberg’s account.
“They came by my seat a few times and sweetly asked the passenger, ‘Are you behaving today?’ with a smile and a giggle,” she wrote.
All of this occurred before the flight departed, Zuckerberg wrote. In the air, the man drank heavily and at one pointed commented on the multitude of sexual harassment claims against powerful men being made in the media.
“These Millennial women just aren’t willing to give some booty to get a job anymore,” the man said, according to Zuckerberg’s account.
Zuckerberg ended her post by writing she was furious with the man and furious with herself with not making “more of a scene in the moment.”
“But I am even more furious with Alaska Airlines for knowingly and willingly providing this man with a platform to harass women,” she wrote. “For knowing about this behavior and being more concerned with taking his money than for the safety and security of the other passengers around him.”
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments