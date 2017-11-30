Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the royal palace in Amman on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the royal palace in Amman on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Pool photo via AP Khalil Mazraawi
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the royal palace in Amman on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Pool photo via AP Khalil Mazraawi

Nation & World

The Latest: UK envoy goes to White House over Trump retweets

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:21 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

The Latest on the furor over President Trump's retweeting of British far-right group (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Britain's ambassador to the United States says he has complained to the White House about Donald Trump's retweets of a far-right U.K. group.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Trump was wrong to retweet anti-Muslim videos posted by a leader of extremist group Britain First. The government says the group's views are anathema to most people in Britain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Britain's envoy in Washington, Kim Darroch, tweeted Thursday that "British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right, which seek to divide communities & erode decency, tolerance & respect. British Muslims are peaceful and law abiding citizens."

He added that "I raised these concerns with the White House yesterday."

___

1:30 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump's retweets from a far-right group were "the wrong thing to do."

May says the group, Britain First, is "a hateful organization" that runs counter to "common British decency."

May has been under pressure to condemn Trump directly over the retweets of anti-Muslim videos. Her spokesman has already said the retweets were wrong.

Speaking in Amman, Jordan, May said Britain and the U.S. have a special relationship but she is not afraid to criticize friends when they get things wrong.

Asked about a tweet by Trump urging her to focus on Islamic extremist violence rather than on him, May said Britain takes the danger of extremism very seriously.

___

10:40 a.m.

The mayor of London has added his voice to calls for President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain to be canceled over his retweets of a British far-right group.

Sadiq Khan says Trump has promoted "a vile, extremist group" and an official visit by him to Britain "would not be welcomed."

Trump's retweeting of anti-Muslim videos from far-right group Britain First has been widely condemned in Britain. Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman said the president was wrong to have done it.

In response, Trump urged May to focus on "the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom," rather than on him.

Downing St. and the White House both say a state visit by Trump is planned, but no date has been set.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York
New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

View More Video