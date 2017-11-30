Nation & World

Russia negotiates deal for its warplanes to use Egypt bases

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOSCOW

The Russian prime minister has approved a draft agreement with Egypt that would allow Russian warplanes to use Egyptian air bases — a deal that would allow Moscow to increase its foothold in North Africa and the Middle East.

A directive signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev that was published on the official legal portal on Thursday endorsed the draft prepared by Russia's Defense Ministry and instructed it to sign the deal with Egypt when it's ready.

The Russia-Egypt agreement would allow each country's warplanes to use the military airstrips of the other. It is to last for five years and could be extended further.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's government has expanded military ties with Russia and signed deals to buy Russian fighter jets, helicopters and other weapons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

    The New Zealand Police have released a hilarious recruitment video that has gone viral. Watch for yourself.

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York
Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle 0:44

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

View More Video