Nation & World

Afghan official: Taliban kill 4 policemen in country's west

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack has killed four policemen in western Farah province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the Taliban attack early in the morning on Thursday targeted a police vehicle in the district of Pushti Road. There was no immediate comment or claim of responsibility from the insurgent group.

Mehri says the police were patrolling the district when Taliban fighters ambushed and opened fire on the police vehicle.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan soldiers and security forces but scores of civilians also die in the assaults by the insurgents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

    The New Zealand Police have released a hilarious recruitment video that has gone viral. Watch for yourself.

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York
Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle 0:44

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

View More Video