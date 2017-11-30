Pelosi's daughter: California lawmakers enable harassment

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, photo, Christine Pelosi, chair of the California Democratic Party's women's caucus, walks to the dais to speak before the Assembly Rules Subcommittee on Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation Prevent and Response, in Sacramento, Calif. U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, is sharply criticizing the California Legislature’s handling of sexual misconduct. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo