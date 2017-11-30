Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., leaves his home Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Detroit. Rep. Conyers is being pressured by some in Washington to resign. Rep. Conyers recently stepped down from his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee after facing allegations of sexual harassment by former staffers.
Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., leaves his home Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Detroit. Rep. Conyers is being pressured by some in Washington to resign. Rep. Conyers recently stepped down from his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee after facing allegations of sexual harassment by former staffers. Paul Sancya AP Photo

Nation & World

Attorney: Conyers to fight sexual misconduct allegations

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:20 AM

DETROIT

An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker will fight allegations of sexual misconduct involving former female staff members.

Arnold Reed tells The Associated Press that Conyers is innocent and has no plans to resign. Reed adds that anyone making inappropriate touching or other claims against the Detroit Democrat should be prepared to back them up.

BuzzFeed News reported last week that Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances. It says Conyers' office paid out more than $27,000 in the confidential settlement.

Another former employee, Deanna Maher, said Tuesday that in 1997 Conyers undressed to his underwear in front of her and twice touched her leg inappropriately.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers.

