Nation & World

AP source: Grand jury testimony in Flynn case put off

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:29 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller have postponed grand jury testimony related to the private business dealings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it comes one week after an attorney for Flynn alerted President Donald Trump's legal team that they could no longer share information about the case. That discussion was seen as a possible indication Flynn was cooperating with Mueller's investigation or attempting to negotiate a deal.

The testimony that had been scheduled for the coming days related to Flynn's firm, Flynn Intel Group, and its work with a public relations firm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CNN first reported the postponement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

    The New Zealand Police have released a hilarious recruitment video that has gone viral. Watch for yourself.

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video 2:59

New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York
Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle 0:44

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

View More Video