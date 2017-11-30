Woman reveals sexual messages from Texas congressman

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. Kelly Canon, a tea party organizer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, released a series of Facebook Messenger conversations with Barton from 2012 in which he asked things like if she was wearing panties. First reported by the Fort Worth StarTelegram on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, the revelation comes a week after Barton apologized for a nude photo of him that circulated on social media. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo