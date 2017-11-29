The Latest: Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a sick puppy'

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Nov. 29, 2017, shows an image of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signing what is said to be a document on Nov. 28, 2017, authorizing a missile test. After two and a half months of relative peace, North Korea launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday, claiming a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. KRT via AP Video)