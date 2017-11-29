Police in Sudbury, Mass. felt compelled to issue some friendly holiday advice last week when they pulled over a vehicle with a massive Christmas tree strapped to the roof.
Is that a car or an ornament? Police pull over driver hauling a massive Christmas tree

By Lisa Gutierrez

November 29, 2017 09:40 AM

Here’s a holiday tip from police in Sudbury, Mass.

If the Christmas tree is almost bigger than your car, think twice about strapping it to the roof.

Police in the town west of Boston pulled over a vehicle — it looks like a minivan — hauling a massive Christmas tree last week, then posted a photo of it to the department’s Facebook page with a public service announcement.

“Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your Holiday trees responsibly. One of our Officer’s stopped this vehicle on Route 20 today!,” the department wrote.

The photo quickly went viral. But other than the Facebook post, the department hasn’t said anything about the incident, leaving so many questions unanswered, including whether the driver received a ticket.

What tree lot/farm is selling trees that huge? Or was it felled in the forest?

How many people did it take to lift that sucker onto the roof?

How slow was the car going?

Could the poor sap behind the wheel even see out the window?

Was it Clark Griswold driving?

