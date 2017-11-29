Nation & World

Castile's girlfriend reaches settlement over police shooting

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:48 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

ST. ANTHONY, Minn.

The Minnesota city that employed a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop has reached a settlement with Philando Castile's girlfriend and her daughter, who were in the car with him when he was killed.

The St. Anthony City Council voted Tuesday night to pay $675,000 to Diamond Reynolds and her daughter, who was 4 when Castile was shot. Reynolds will also receive $125,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and the city of Roseville where Reynolds was detained by police.

Castile was driving in Falcon Heights in July 2016 when Officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled him over and shot him after he said he was armed. Reynolds streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges.

