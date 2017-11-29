Nation & World

Merkel wants to help Africa curb illegal migration flow

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:35 AM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union wants to work more closely with Africa to address illegal migration.

Merkel has told a Europe-Africa summit that "it's very important that we simply support Africans to put a stop to illegal migration, so people don't have to either suffer in horrible camps in Libya or are even being traded."

Merkel is attending the summit in Ivory Coast along with French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other European and African leaders.

Migration is a top issue after recent footage of migrants at a slave auction in Libya drew international condemnation. Another issue high on the agenda is security.

Merkel says that to improve living conditions for Africans "the question of education of children and teenagers, especially of girls," is key.

