The Latest: Scandinavians condemn North Korea missile launch

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

The Manchester Police Department, N.J., released dash cam video showing one of their officers, Kyle Rickvalsky, diving out of the way of an oncoming vehicle last month. He was returning to his car about working an accident involving a deer. In New Jersey drivers are required to move into the other lane away from emergency vehicles. The driver of this vehicle was stopped shortly after and given a ticket.