EU negotiator hopes for deal on Brexit bill before summit

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:53 AM

BERLIN

The European Union's chief negotiator in talks over Britain's withdrawal from the bloc said Wednesday he hopes to reach a deal on a financial settlement before an EU summit in mid-December.

But Michel Barnier dismissed as rumors reports Tuesday that both sides had tentatively agreed on a British payment of roughly around 50 billion euros.

Barnier told a defense forum in Berlin that when EU leaders meet Dec. 14-15, "I hope I can report to the European Council that in the meantime we have been able to negotiate that deal."

He said that reaching such an agreement with London would mean "we have reached a very important step in our relationship."

The British government insists negotiations over the bill are still underway and no amount has been agreed.

At a later event, speaking to a business group, Barnier said that there was "still much work to do" on negotiating financial details, but said "we are working day and night with the British negotiators to find an agreement."

He reiterated, however, that "if everything goes well" he hoped to be able to have a deal in place before the European Council meeting.

