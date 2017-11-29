Nation & World

Turkey issues warrants against 360 military personnel

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:07 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 360 people as part of an operation against suspected supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen within Turkey's armed forces.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday the warrants were issued against 333 soldiers, most of them still on active duty, as well as 27 civilians who are suspected of being so-called "secret imams" who allegedly directed Gulen supporters within the army. The operation to detain the suspects was underway, the agency said.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding last year's coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in some 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 people from state jobs, including the military.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

    The Manchester Police Department, N.J., released dash cam video showing one of their officers, Kyle Rickvalsky, diving out of the way of an oncoming vehicle last month. He was returning to his car about working an accident involving a deer. In New Jersey drivers are required to move into the other lane away from emergency vehicles. The driver of this vehicle was stopped shortly after and given a ticket.

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle 0:44

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle
Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York
Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

View More Video