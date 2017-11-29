Nation & World

Car bomb kills 5 in southern Yemen; IS claims responsibility

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:52 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 22 MINUTES AGO

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni witnesses and officials say a powerful car bomb has struck a government building in the southern port city of Aden, killing five people and wounding 12. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The witnesses and security officials say the early Wednesday blast completely destroyed the finance ministry building, damaged nearby houses and triggered fires in shops in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing retribution.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, said the Islamic State group's affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility in an online statement.

Aden has seen an uptick in violence, with a series of attacks and assassinations claimed by the IS branch. The city is the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which s at war with Shiite rebels.

