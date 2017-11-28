Nation & World

Kerry: Israel, Egypt pushed US before deal to 'bomb Iran'

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:29 PM

WASHINGTON

Former Secretary of State John Kerry says both Israel and Egypt pushed the United States to "bomb Iran" before the 2015 nuclear deal was struck.

Kerry is defending the deal during a forum in Washington. He says kings and foreign presidents told the U.S. that bombing was the only language Iran would understand. But Kerry says that was "a trap" in many ways because the same countries would have publicly criticized the U.S. if it bombed.

Kerry says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "genuinely agitating toward action."

Kerry says he doesn't know whether Iran will resume pursuing a nuclear weapon in 10 to 15 years after restrictions in the deal sunset. But he says it was the best deal the U.S. could get.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

    The Manchester Police Department, N.J., released dash cam video showing one of their officers, Kyle Rickvalsky, diving out of the way of an oncoming vehicle last month. He was returning to his car about working an accident involving a deer. In New Jersey drivers are required to move into the other lane away from emergency vehicles. The driver of this vehicle was stopped shortly after and given a ticket.

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle 0:44

Dash cam video shows quick-thinking police officer diving out of the way of vehicle
Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York
Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

View More Video