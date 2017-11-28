Nation & World

Gov. McMaster picks newcomer businesswoman as running mate

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:46 PM

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has picked an Upstate businesswoman and a political newcomer as his running mate in next year's election.

McMaster announced Tuesday that Pamela Evette will run as his lieutenant governor.

The 50-year-old Evette is president and CEO of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll and human resources company based in Travelers Rest. According to the company's website, QBS' revenue has grown nearly $300 million in the past three years and is a nearly $1 billion enterprise.

Online records show Evette maxed out to McMaster's campaign in May with a $3,500 donation. Her company also gave the Republican $1,000.

Next year is the first time candidates for South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor will run on the ticket.

