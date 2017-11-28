Texas' Barton draws GOP challenger after nude photo surfaces

Texas Congressman Joe Barton has drawn a Republican primary challenger a week after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.
Jake Ellzey, a retired Naval combat pilot and member of the Texas Veterans Commission, filed paperwork Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Barton, from Ennis, south of Dallas, announced his re-election campaign last month. An explicit picture of him appeared on Twitter last week.
The Washington Post has reported that Barton told a woman that he would complain to U.S. Capitol Police if photographs and other material from their relationship were made public.
Texas law prohibits posting explicit material of someone without permission.
Tim O'Hare, Republican Party chairman in Barton's home county of Tarrant, said in a statement Tuesday that the congressman shouldn't seek re-election and should retire by year's end.
