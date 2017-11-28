FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media. Barton released a statement on Nov. 22 to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."
FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media. Barton released a statement on Nov. 22 to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women." Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo

Texas' Barton draws GOP challenger after nude photo surfaces

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 03:08 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas Congressman Joe Barton has drawn a Republican primary challenger a week after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Jake Ellzey, a retired Naval combat pilot and member of the Texas Veterans Commission, filed paperwork Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Barton, from Ennis, south of Dallas, announced his re-election campaign last month. An explicit picture of him appeared on Twitter last week.

The Washington Post has reported that Barton told a woman that he would complain to U.S. Capitol Police if photographs and other material from their relationship were made public.

Texas law prohibits posting explicit material of someone without permission.

Tim O'Hare, Republican Party chairman in Barton's home county of Tarrant, said in a statement Tuesday that the congressman shouldn't seek re-election and should retire by year's end.

