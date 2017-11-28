Senate gives Trump another victory on judges

FILE - In this March 26, 2012, file photo, Gregory Katsas speaks outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Senate has confirmed, Katsas, one of President Donald Trump's legal advisers to serve on what is often described as America's second highest court. The vote to confirm Katsas was 50-48. Katsas has worked on some of the president's most high-profile and contentious decisions, including his executive orders restricting travel for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries and his decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo