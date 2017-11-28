This undated photo provided by the Department of Defense shows Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains. The Pentagon said the remains of the American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died. U.S. military officials said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y. was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945.
This undated photo provided by the Department of Defense shows Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains. The Pentagon said the remains of the American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died. U.S. military officials said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y. was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945. Department of Defense via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Department of Defense shows Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains. The Pentagon said the remains of the American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died. U.S. military officials said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y. was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945. Department of Defense via AP)

Nation & World

Remains of pilot shot down in WWII coming home for burial

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:41 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO

ALBANY, N.Y.

The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died.

U.S. military officials said Tuesday that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945.

His plane was shot down by enemy fighters near the German town of Ludwigslust. Only one member of the 10-member crew survived.

In 1997, a Pentagon team found aircraft wreckage. Other teams returned in recent years and found bone tissue that was identified as Mains' using DNA samples provided by his family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

His remains will be buried Saturday in the Long Island hamlet of Wading River.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport
Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

View More Video