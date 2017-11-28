Russian probe asks if czar's 1918 killing was ritual murder

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, a visitor walks past a photo showing Russia's last Czar Nicholas II with his family at the 1914-1945 Russia history exhibition in Moscow, Russia . Father Tikhon Shevkunov, the Russian Orthodox Church bishop is heading the church's panel investigating the circumstances of the 1918 killing of Russian last czar and his family. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo