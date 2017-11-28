Nation & World

Macedonian police detain 30 people over parliament invasion

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:14 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian police say they have detained about 30 people, including a former interior minister, former police officials and opposion conservative lawmakers over an invasion of parliament in April this year.

The public prosecutor's office says it issued an order early Tuesday for 36 people to be detained in connection with the attack by protesters that left more than 100 people injured.

The detained were brought to Skopje's criminal court for questioning and charged with "terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security," which carries a minimum jail sentence of 4 years.

The protesters had stormed the parliament after the country's opposition Social Democrat party and others representing Macedonia's Albanian ethnic minority voted for a new speaker.The protesters attacked journalists and lawmakers, including the opposition leader, Zoran Zaev, now Macedonia's acting prime minister.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

View More Video