Nation & World

Several wounded by grenade ahead of French president visit

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso

Authorities in Burkina Faso say several people have been wounded by a hand grenade aimed at French soldiers just hours before the French president arrived in the West African country.

Eyewitnesses say two people on a motorcycle threw the grenade late Monday in a neighborhood of the capital, Ouagadougou. The assailants missed their intended target — a bus carrying members of the French military.

However, police said Tuesday that several others were hurt.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived later Monday evening for a visit to Burkina Faso. He will head to a European-African summit in Ivory Coast Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burkina Faso has been battling a surge in violence blamed on Islamic extremists. The violence has included two attacks on restaurants popular with foreigners, including one in August that killed 18 people.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

View More Video