Israeli Knesset begins passing pro-Netanyahu legislation

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:05 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's parliament has begun passing a contentious piece of legislation that appears to be catered to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing a series of corruption allegations.

Parliament passed a first reading of the so-called "recommendations bill" late Monday that would prevent police from recommending whether to indict upon completing their investigations. Netanyahu's Likud party says it plans to move the bill forward quickly so that will apply to the investigations currently taking place regarding Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases and police say they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. One of his closest former aides has turned state's witness against him. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and calls the accusations a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

