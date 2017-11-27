FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Former top staffer accuses Conyers of inappropriate touching

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:58 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that there were three instances of inappropriate conduct.

She says the first was in 1997 during an event with the Congressional Black Caucus, when she rejected his offer to share a hotel room and have sex.

The others involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998 and unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed questioned why Maher continued to work for him after the alleged incidents.

Maher says she needed a job at age 57 and feared no one would hire her.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

    Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

View More Video