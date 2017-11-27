President Donald Trump, right, meets with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald, center, and Thomas Begay, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.
The Latest: White House defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' joke

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:53 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump meant no offense when he joked about Pocahontas during an event honoring Native American veterans.

During a White House event Monday, the president revived past mocking comments he's made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren for claims she made about being part-Native American.

Trump said: "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you."

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says what's offensive is not the president's comments, but Warren's claim about her heritage.

Sanders says she doesn't understand why Warren's comments haven't gotten more attention. She says the comments should be "constantly covered."

In the past, Native American leaders have called Trump's attacks on Warren offensive and distasteful.

__

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has used an event honoring Native American veterans to take a shot at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he has long derided as "Pocahontas."

Trump welcomed three Navajo code talkers from World War II to the Oval Office. He called them "incredible" and "very special people."

During remarks praising their service, Trump said: "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you."

The Republican president has repeatedly mocked the Massachusetts senator for claims she has made about being part Native American.

