Harry Pregerson, senior federal appeals court judge, dies

November 27, 2017

Judge Harry Pregerson, who sat on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for nearly 40 years and championed the underprivileged on the bench and off, has died. He was 94.

His daughter-in-law Sharon Pregerson tells the Los Angeles Times the famously liberal judge died Saturday at his LA-area home. He had suffered from respiratory ailments.

The California native was appointed to the 9th Circuit in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter. At his Senate confirmation hearing Pregerson said he would let his conscience inform his rulings.

He stirred criticism when he refused to follow a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding California's tough three-strikes sentencing law.

In private life, Pregerson worked to establish several homeless shelters, where he volunteered. His daughter-in-law says Pregerson got up every morning to help people.

