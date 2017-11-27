Nation & World

November 27, 2017 10:28 AM

The Latest: Trump won't campaign for Moore before election

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The Latest on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.

The official was not authorized to discuss the president's plans publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The official says Trump will not travel to Alabama on Moore's behalf, despite his public statements doubting the women accusing Moore of sexual assault. The president held the door open to campaigning for Moore last week, when he all but endorsed Moore's candidacy and attacked his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

Trump has declined to follow the path of other mainstream Republican leaders, who have called on Moore to step aside. Republican lawmakers are considering expelling Moore should he win the seat.

— By Zeke Miller in Washington

___

3:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

In a pair of Sunday tweets, Trump said it would be a "disaster" for a Democrat to win the Dec. 12 election.

The president's words could be a boost to Moore. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He's denied the allegations.

Moore quickly touted Trump's words on social media and in a fundraising appeal to supporters.

Jones' campaign said Moore was "unfit" for office even before the allegations surfaced.

