Nation & World

Justices let Texas man remain free after long wait for trial

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:52 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is allowing a Texas man — who was imprisoned for 35 years while waiting for a second murder trial — to remain free.

The justices on Monday rejected the state's appeal in the case of Jerry Hartfield.

Hartfield was twice convicted of killing a bus ticket saleswoman in Bay City, about 100 miles southwest of Houston. The first conviction and death sentence were overturned in 1980. Hartfield was not tried a second time until 2015.

But a Texas appeals court ruled that the long wait violated Hartfield's constitutional right to a speedy trial and ordered his case dismissed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

    The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

View More Video