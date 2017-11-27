Nation & World

Justices reject appeal over Mississippi Confederate emblem

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:35 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an African-American attorney who called the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag "an official endorsement of white supremacy."

The justices did not comment Monday in ending a lawsuit by lawyer Carlos Moore that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery.

Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894. It is the last state banner featuring the Confederate symbol, a red field topped by a blue tilted cross dotted by 13 white stars. Critics say the symbol is racist. Supporters say it represents history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video