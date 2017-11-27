Nation & World

Report: Texas man fined, to be deported after UAE arrest

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:50 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A state-aligned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates says a Texas man arrested for taking photographs at the Abu Dhabi International Airport has been fined and will be deported.

The National, an English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, reported on Monday that 59-year-old Joseph Lee must pay a 10,000-dirham ($2,700) fine.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi said it was aware of reports of Lee's detention. Abu Dhabi's Judicial Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Lee's family told Fort Worth television station KXAS on Nov. 22 that Lee was arrested after being pulled aside by security officials while transiting through Abu Dhabi after a vacation in Thailand.

His son, Jonathan, said his father took photos as security officials were "treating him kind of unfairly in a rude manner."

