Myanmar adds additional charge against 2 foreign journalists

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:28 AM

BANGKOK

A Myanmar court has filed an additional charge against two foreign journalists who already have been sentenced to jail for illegally flying a drone over parliament.

Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, were working for Turkish Radio and Television when they were detained Oct. 27 in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, along with their local interpreter and driver.

All four were sentenced this month to two months in prison for illegally flying a drone. They've also been charged with importing the drone, and can receive three years in prison if convicted.

On Monday, a Naypyitaw court added a new charge against the journalists under Myanmar's Immigration Act for allegedly conducting illegal activities inside the country. The charge is punishable by six months to five years in prison.

