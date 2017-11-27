Nation & World

Lebanese president holds talks on government's future

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 04:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BEIRUT

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has opened two days of consultations with the country's political leaders over the government's future in the wake of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's suspended resignation.

Hariri resigned on Nov. 4 from Saudi Arabia, throwing his coalition government and the country into crisis, but rescinded the move after returning home, to allow time for negotiations.

He has demanded that his coalition ally, the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen. Hezbollah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

Aoun met on Monday with the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, who later told reporters they discussed "reactivating" the government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raad wouldn't answer questions about Hezbollah's disassociation from regional conflict.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video