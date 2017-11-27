Chinese Prime Minister Li Keying waves as he arrives to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier will attend the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keying waves as he arrives to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier will attend the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China CEEC-China 16+1) Summit to be held the following day in Budapest.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keying waves as he arrives to Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier will attend the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China CEEC-China 16+1) Summit to be held the following day in Budapest.

Nation & World

China's premier attends summit with eastern European nations

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BUDAPEST, Hungary

China's premier is attending a meeting with 16 countries from central and eastern Europe.

The sixth annual meeting of the so-called "16+1 cooperation" is being held in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

At Monday's summit, Premier Li Keqiang and his European counterparts are expected to further discuss China's "new Silk Road" initiative to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Li and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are opening an economic forum connected to the summit and will meet later with the other heads of government in Budapest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hungary has announced it will publish on Monday the public procurement tenders for the reconstruction of the railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

The project is being financed mainly by China.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

    Black Friday came early this year. There are five extra shopping days until Christmas than in 2013. And with the big day coming on a Monday, there will be a whole weekend of last-minute shopping this year.

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop
Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass after Utah car crash

View More Video