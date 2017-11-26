Nation & World

Ethiopia says ethnic clashes kill more than 20 in past week

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:27 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopia's government says more than 20 people have been killed in renewed clashes between ethnic Oromos and Somalis in the past week.

Spokesman Negeri Lenco says 98 people were arrested in the Oromia region and five arrested in the Somali region. A long-standing border dispute and an increased military presence in the regions triggered the recent fighting.

Officials agreed to reconcile differences in April and troops were deployed to major roads, but clashes have continued. Fighting in September killed several dozen people and displaced tens of thousands of Oromos.

"People were fighting with whatever means they have against the Somali Special Police," Galagalo Daalacha, an ethnic Oromo, told The Associated Press of Friday's fighting in the Borana area. "Many people fled to the forest after troops ... entered the area."

