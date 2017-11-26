Nation & World

Trump says Dem in Alabama Senate race would be a 'disaster'

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:42 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump is again coming to the side of embattled Republican Roy Moore by bashing the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

Trump tweets "the last thing we need" in Alabama and the Senate is a "puppet" of the Democratic congressional leadership. Trump contends Democrat Doug Jones — a former prosecutor — is "WEAK" on crime and border security, and "BAD" for the military, veterans, gun rights. Trump claims Jones is itching to raise taxes "TO THE SKY" and would be "a disaster."

As the Dec. 12 election nears, two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.

At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He's denied the allegations.

